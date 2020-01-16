Brennah Black Models Some Seriously Sexy Lingerie In Hot New Update: ‘Do I Make You Yandy?’

Brennah Black’s most recent social media share is driving her fans absolutely wild. As those who follow the Playboy stunner on Instagram know, Black has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in a wide variety of outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of lingerie. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the beauty sizzled in a number of different lingerie outfits.

In the caption of the photo, Black told her fans that she was rocking pieces from Yandy.com. The first photo in the series showed the blond bombshell posing in front of a bubblegum pink background, laying front and center on a pink leather couch. She left little to the imagination in some lacy red lingerie that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs.

The model wore her long, blond lock down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. The second shot in the deck showed the beauty in the same outfit. In the next photo in the series, the bombshell rocked an all-black ensemble that included black pasties on her chest while the remaining few photos showed the stunner in a number of different ensembles, all of which showcased her beautiful figure.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 2,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over the scandalous outfit. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the photo with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“Hello love very beautiful and sexy,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“K, those spanking instruments make me a bit scared/excited!!!,” another chimed in.

“Sexy amazingly beautiful on these pics goddess @brennahblack… Hope you’re having an exciting thursday,” a third follower gushed.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another revealing outfit that was equally as sexy. The top of the ensemble featured three different straps and gave fans a few glimpses of her taut tummy and she paired the look with some sexy black socks that went all the way up to her thigh. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 8,000 likes and well over 300 comments.