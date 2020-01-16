‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victor And Nikki Open Their Home

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 17, features Victor, Nikki, Adam, and Chelsea at Newman Ranch, and it goes reasonably well considering their past struggles. Plus, Sharon tells her daughters about her breast cancer.

Victor (Eric Braeden) sets things straight for Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam is insistent that he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are a package deal despite possible bad feelings about her breakup with his brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow). Victor is actually proud of Adam for putting Connor (Judah Mackey) first, and he appreciates having his son around in his life.

Of course, Adam’s latest plan to get Dark Horse back up and running to leave a legacy for Connor could end up throwing a wrench in his fragile relationship with his father. After all, Nick started Dark Horse as a Newman Enterprises competitor. If that is what Adam has in mind, The Mustache won’t appreciate it.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is suspicious of Chelsea’s motives. Adam’s newfound family life came at his brother’s expense, and Nikki is sure to remind her husband of that fact. After all, Nick is Victor’s son with her, and he has nearly always received preferential treatment from his dad, especially when Nikki has had a say in things. Plus, Nikki is not pleased with the way Chelsea bounced between the Newman brothers since her son is the one who ended up losing out. Despite her concerns, the dinner at the Ranch goes okay for the whole group.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) opens up to her family. She’s already told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), and she realizes that she must discuss things with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) as soon as she can because the little girl already suspects trouble. Sharon also knows that Faith will need Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) support to get through the scary ordeal.

Sharon calls Mariah and Faith to the house, and she breaks the news to them. Obviously, both of her daughters are stunned by the news of her breast cancer. However, both of them step up in a big way. Faith decides to move home from boarding school, which makes Sharon feel guilty. Meanwhile, Mariah makes all sorts of plans to help her mother kick cancer to the curb. She wants t-shirts and all kinds of things and vows to do whatever her mom needs her to do during her chemotherapy and surgery.

While Sharon has a tough road ahead of her, she has the unwavering support of her family. Now she needs to let Noah (Robert Adamson) know, too.