Cosplay Model Meg Turney Exposes Perky Derriere In Strappy Lingerie

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, January 16, cosplay model Meg Turney shared yet another sizzling snap with her 739,000 Instagram followers.

The provocative picture was taken by the professional photographer known as Jono in a dimly lit room. Meg looked absolutely radiant, haloed in blue light, as she kneeled on what appears to be a bed with a satin duvet and white pillows. She faced away from the camera, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. The Twitch streamer tilted her chin and cast her gaze downward.

Meg opted to go topless and covered her chest with her arms. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She flaunted her perky derriere in a pair of strappy black underwear, that left little to the imagination. The social media sensation also sported striped thigh-high stockings, that accentuated her sculpted hips.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell wore her long locks down and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the digital influencer made reference to the fact that she has a tendency to post pictures that have a blue color scheme. Meg also announced that she will release the entire photo set later this month. In addition, she used the hashtag “love hotel,” indicating that the photo may have either been taken at or inspired by one of the short-stay Japanese establishments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I think this is my favorite photo yet,” gushed a fan.

“I love this!! Work it beauty queen,” added another devotee, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“I mean not even fair… you are so d*mn gorgeous,” said another commenter.

“So hot, yet the blue is so cool,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Meg has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the cosplayer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing photo, in which she showed off her amazing assets by wearing sparkling pasties and low-cut underwear. That post has been liked over 46,000 times since it was shared.