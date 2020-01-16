Leah Messer Reveals What She Would Think About Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Jenelle Evans Returning To The Show

MTV cut ties with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans in May of last year. Fans have been wondering if the network will bring back the mom-of-three now that she has left her estranged husband, David Eason. While fans seem split on whether or not they would want her back on the show, her former co-star Leah Messer is speaking out to Hollywood Life and revealing whether or not she thinks Jenelle should be back on Teen Mom 2.

“I would love to see Jenelle in a much better place and be able to share a positive story with many women and men out here,” Leah dished to the site.

Of course, it is unclear if the network will ask Jenelle to come back to the show anytime soon. She announced that she was leaving David Eason after two years of marriage back in October 2019 and promptly moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she obtained an order of protection against David. That order was reportedly dropped by Jenelle earlier this week. Although fans have expressed interest in Jenelle appearing back on the show and Jenelle herself even reportedly met with MTV late last year, Leah recognizes that the decision to come back to the reality television show isn’t solely up to Jenelle.

“This isn’t entirely up to her, but I support her and her own journey and getting the help that she deserves to have and becoming the best mom and woman that she can be,” Leah continued.

Back in November 2019, it was reported that Jenelle Evans was reportedly “in talks” to return to Teen Mom 2, the reality television show that she had been sharing her life on since she was a teenager. A source claimed that Jenelle had been talking to the network about reportedly returning to the show. At the time, Jenelle had reportedly been talking to MTV for “a few weeks.” Whether or not anything transpired from those talks, though, is yet to be known.

What is known is that after Jenelle Evans reportedly dropped the restraining order against David Eason, the two were spotted out and about in Nashville with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. While to some it appeared that the two had reconciled and would perhaps be getting back together, Jenelle took to her own Twitter account and urged her fans not to believe what the media says about her. So far, she hasn’t said anything about potentially returning to Teen Mom 2, but she recently shared a video to her YouTube channel showing her daughter, Ensley, doing her makeup.