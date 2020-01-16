Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Slays In Tight Animal Print Dress

Cindy Prado is stunning in her most recent series of photos that was posted on her popular Instagram page. As fans of the bombshell know, the model has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her picture perfect figure in a wide-variety of scandalous outfits that include crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the beauty stunned in a number of brand new shots.

In the first photo in the series, Prado tagged herself at El Tucan in Miami. She struck a pose front and center, standing between two huge planters with palm trees. The beauty looked spectacular, wearing her long blond locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She accessorized the outfit with some jewelry and a plain black purse while putting her gorgeous figure on display.

For her night out on the town, Prado rocked a tight, animal print dress that fit her like a glove, hugging every single one of her curves. The bottom of the dress was sheer, showing off a little but of her toned legs. Prado also showed off her trim waist with a tight black belt and wore a pair of black wedges to add a little bit of height to her frame. The next few photos in the deck showed the beauty rocking the same outfit but striking slightly different poses.

In the caption, the model raved over what an amazing meal she had. The post has only been live on her account for an hour but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others were left speechless and commented with their choice of emoji.

“So freaking gorgeous Cindy,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wonderful and unforgettable. You are so beautiful that it hurts my heart,” a second follower gushed.

“Wow that dress is talking to me…..,” one more added along with a series of different color heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado stunned in another scandalous outfit, that time in an all-black ensemble that included a sexy blazer with a cutout that showed off her enviable abs. She paired the top with some tight black pants as she grabbed at her chest, showing off her beautiful rings. That post racked up a ton of likes and comments for the beauty.