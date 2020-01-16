Farrah Abraham Is Concerned About Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend, Says She’s ‘Dating Wrong’

Farrah Abraham is worried.

Amber Portwood‘s new romance has Farrah Abraham feeling concerned for her former Teen Mom OG co-star.

During a January 16 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Abraham shared her thoughts on Portwood’s relationship with her new boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia, and admitted that when it comes to the majority of her ex-cast mates, many of them, including Portwood, are “dating wrong.”

While attending the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference earlier this month, Abraham said that she’s heard that her former co-stars aren’t making wise choices in their dating lives and noted that it’s “kind of scary.” She then noted that while she has dated people out of the country before, she would never have someone who isn’t a citizen come live with her in the United States without a Green Card.

“I mean, there’s scary elements to that. I think we all need to be aware of that,” she stated. “I’m not trying to hate on Amber, but I’m actually concerned for her safety. … There’s some worries there.”

According to Us Weekly magazine, a source previously confirmed Portwood’s romance with Garcia, who hails from somewhere in Europe, and claimed that before the relationship began, Garcia had tuned into Portwood’s MTV reality series “a few times.” Although the insider insisted that Garcia was no “superfan,” as was initially reported, he had seen Portwood on the show and reached out to her on social media because he “thought she was pretty.”

Although not much is known about Garcia quite yet, because he hasn’t yet been seen on episodes of Teen Mom OG, the insider said the two of them are spending time together at her home in Indiana.

Portwood’s romance with Garcia comes on the heels of her split from Andrew Glennon, which was prompted by an alleged domestic assault last year.

Portwood and Glennon share a one-year-old son, James, and Portwood is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Abraham said that when it comes to her own dating life, she’s currently single and hoping to see her former Teen Mom OG co-stars find love.

“I really feel like I have learned so much about dating outside of the show. Like, when I left the show, I needed a break. I needed someone to not security blanket me. I needed to cut off bad relationships, and I’ve invested in myself by reading good dating books,” Abraham explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, news of Portwood’s new relationship first hit the web in December.