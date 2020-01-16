Saweetie Stuns In Low-Cut Vest Top & Fluffy Jeans At ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Premiere

Saweetie attended the Bad Boys for Life premiere and stunned in an eye-catching look. The “My Type” hitmaker showed off the details in her recent Instagram upload and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The rapper wowed in a low-cut black vest top that had a zip going up the middle and was triangular-shaped at the bottom. The garment displayed her chest which she accessorized with a gold necklace. She paired the look with dark blue ripped jeans that had black jewels embroidered on them as well as black and purple fluffy tassels. The item of clothing made Saweetie stand out of the crowd and proved that you can make a vest top and jeans ensemble have some edge.

She sported black shoes that showed off her toes and continued to accessorize herself with rectangular dangling earrings and rings on her fingers.

She applied long fake eyelashes and purple eyeshadow which made the look pop even further. The “ICY GRL” songstress opted for a glossy lip and wore her dark hair up in a bun.

In the first of the four photos in the post, she owned an over-the-shoulder pose. Saweetie served a fierce expression and was photographed from the side.

In the second, she showed her followers what her outfit looked like from the neck down. Saweetie placed both hands beside her and parted her legs.

In the third, the image focused on a close-up of the vest which appeared to be two different materials.

In the fourth and final pic, she zoomed in on the jeans that had a unique design.

In her caption, she credited the designers and her stylist who helped her look super glam for the occasion.

Her vest was designed by Vivienne Westwood, her jeans were from The Blonds, while the shoes are a Jessica Rich design. Saweetie’s jewelry was from Adrienne Bailon’s own collection, XIXI, and she was styled by Bryon Javar.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 243,000 likes and over 1,350 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Style on point, everything on TENNNN,” one user wrote.

“I swear you’re the flyest in the f*cking game,” another shared.

“I’m in looove with this outfit oh my God,” a third fan remarked.

“These pants are fire sis,” a fourth follower commented, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

The “Up Now” entertainer is no stranger to taking risks when it comes to fashion. Recently, Saweetie paid a visit to Dubai and looked incredible in a semi-sheer jeweled green jumpsuit that was low-cut. She wrapped herself in a sheer cape that went around her neck like a choker and blew her followers away.