Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease Taggert’s Return & Actor Real Andrews Confirms The Exciting News

Fans have had a lot to keep up with lately on General Hospital and spoilers just revealed a big development coming with Friday’s show. Detective Marcus Taggert is back and fans cannot wait to see what comes of this.

Some viewers had been speculating that perhaps Taggert was the person Jordan recently called. Jordan has been bothered by the fact that her friend and colleague Bob supposed died of an overdose. She made a phone call asking someone for help and Taggert’s name popped up among fans as one possibility.

In the sneak peek for Friday’s show, Taggert was shown. As General Hospital fans will surely remember, Taggert and Sonny did not get along well. Soaps in Depth details that back when the character was first introduced in 1996, Taggert arrived in Port Charles gunning for Sonny.

Actor Real Andrews initially played Taggert, left for a while, and stepped back into the role from February 1998 through May 2003. The character has been away from Port Charles for nearly two decades, but fans have never forgotten him. In fact, the character has been referenced many times over the years as viewers recall the days when the PCPD was a true force to be reckoned with.

The show did manage to keep this major General Hospital spoiler regarding Taggert to leak ahead of time. Once the preview for Friday’s show was aired, Andrews took to Twitter to confirm his return and spread the word.

As it happens, the actor did share a photo on his Instagram page several months ago showing him with GH star Kin Shriner. In that post, Andrews added hashtags about it being audition season and nobody seemed to suspect otherwise. However, now some viewers might wonder if this is when he was actually back on set preparing for this return.

Is Taggert back to help Jordan or is his return connected to something else? Could he be the person who is behind the trouble that’s brewing with Sonny’s mob business? How long will he be back? Fans may not have any answers yet, but General Hospital spoilers hint that at least some answers will come with Friday’s show.

Andrews did recently undergo surgery after being diagnosed with cancer, which had perhaps thrown some fans off from thinking that Jordan had called Taggert. Despite this real-life battle, it looks like the actor is fighting hard and doing well and many hope that means that Taggert’s presence in Port Charles will be an ongoing one.

Could Taggert end up connected to Trina in some way? General Hospital spoilers have hinted that she will soon find out who she is related to in Port Charles and most fans presume it’ll be Curtis and Stella. Interestingly, however, Taggert’s half-sister was Gia Campbell, and some fans have previously tossed out the idea that Trina would be a great pick to be Gia and Nikolas’ surprise daughter.

General Hospital spoilers have strongly suggested that Trina will soon find out she is Curtis’ daughter. However, Taggert’s return might generate some new theories and rounds of speculation. Everybody will get to see the character for the first time in many years with Friday’s episode and many will be hoping that he’ll be sticking around for a long while.