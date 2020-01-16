Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Leaves Little To The Imagination In White String Bikini Top

The fitness trainer sizzled in her revealing swimwear.

On Thursday, January 16, fitness model Michelle Lewin delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing post on Instagram.

The picture, taken by the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX, shows the 33-year-old posing in front of a pool on a sunny day. She leaned forward, lifted her leg, and placed her foot on what appears to be a cement barrier. Michelle gazed directly into the camera, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The stunner sizzled in a white bikini top with lace detailing and a matching maxi skirt. Michelle’s ample cleavage and washboard abs were put on full display in the plunging swimwear. Her skirt’s deep slit also accentuated her sculpted hips and long, lean legs. The social media sensation accessorized the sexy look with a delicate necklace, numerous earrings, a black woven bracelet, and a ring.

The blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in a deep side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The stunning application included sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, Michelle wrote an empowering message about self-improvement. The fitness trainer implored her followers to adopt a positive mindset and to start focusing on setting goals “to become healthier and happier.” She also urged fans to discontinue using social media if it is “negatively” affecting their mindset.

Many of Michelle’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous stunning Michelle Lewin. God I love that beautiful smile amazing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful inside and out,” added a different devotee.

“Wow you are stunning. Beautiful photo,” said another commenter.

“OMG girl – you’re so damn beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes.

The Venezuelan beauty is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a blue crop top and skintight leggings while doing exercises that targeted her abs. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.