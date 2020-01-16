Max Boyens Could Reportedly Be Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Years-Old Racially-Charged Twitter Posts

The old tweets were recently discovered.

Max Boyens may be losing his new job due to a set of recently uncovered tweets from 2012.

According to a report from Radar Online on January 16, Boyens, who is currently employed as the general manager of TomTom restaurant and bar in West Hollywood, California, will allegedly be fired from Vanderpump Rules due to the controversial statements be made on Twitter years ago.

“He only apologized because he got caught,” a source told the outlet of Boyens, who joined the Bravo reality series’ cast last year for Season 8. “Lisa [Vanderpump] doesn’t tolerate any racism or anything negative for that matter, so it won’t matter he filmed the show. If she says he’s gone, he’s gone.”

In addition to reportedly having control over who is featured on Vanderpump Rules, which is Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff series, Vanderpump also co-owns TomTom with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and her husband, Ken Todd, and could certainly terminate his manager role there if she so pleased.

As Radar Online revealed, the old Twitter posts shared by Boyens were uncovered on Tuesday, around the time that the second episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 was aired. In one tweet, Boyens said that he was upset that he couldn’t use the word “n*****” because it was supposedly his “favorite word.” In another post, he said that a woman he went to school with reminded her of main character in the movie Precious, and not just “cuz she’s big and black.”

In a third tweet, Boyens took aim at Asians by saying there was something about them that made him want to punch them in their faces. He also suggested Justin Bieber start using the word “n*****” in his songs in another post before labeling him “qu**r.”

As the Radar Online report continued, it was revealed that Boyens was already on bad terms with the show due to the things that went down between him and Scheana Marie on the show, which he reportedly constructed in an effort to gain camera time on the series. It was also noted that because Boyens is so new to the show, nobody will mind if he is forced to make an early exit.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Boyens offered an apology for his Twitter posts shortly after they were shared.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” he told People magazine in a statement. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”