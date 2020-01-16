Logan Paul’s Rumored Girlfriend Josie Canseco Shows Off Killer Body In Red Lingerie Set

Former Playboy model and Victoria’s Secret angel Josie Canseco took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 16, and wowed her half a million followers with a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a provocative red lingerie set, one which allowed her to put her enviable body on full display.

The latest update saw the 23-year-old model leaning on a red sedan with her curvy behind touching the car, as she tossed her head back. She posed diagonally, her left leg bent up against the car, while her right leg stood straight. She wore a pair of sunglasses as it was probably bright outdoors, and her lips slightly parted to give a sultry look.

Josie sizzles in a red two-piece lingerie set that features a tiny triangle top that covered her ample breasts. The bottoms of the suit are just as sexy with tiny bands holding the sexy number together. Fans are also treated to a great view of the model’s toned thighs and legs. In 17 hours since the post went live on her social media page, it has earned her a ton of attention with over 30,500 likes and more than 200 comments.

Many of the model’s followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others gushed over her insanely toned figure. A few other fans simply flooded to the comments section with a flame or heart-eye emoji — or a combination of both.

“You are the most beautiful woman on earth! My god!” one fan gushed.

“My dear babe is shining like a moon in darkness,” an admirer commented adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You are just amazing,” a third Instagram user wrote with three flame emoji at the end of their comment.

“Are you dating Logan Paul?” a fourth follower asked Josie, in relation to recent reports that she is allegedly dating the YouTube star.

According to TMZ, Josie was seen holding hands with Logan at Pasadena in California on Sunday, January 12. The two were spotted having a good time while exploring the city’s Rose Bowl flea market. It was also reported that the new lovers have known each other for years as they were “running in the same friend circles” in LA. However, it is only now that Josie and Logan started dating.

Prior to dating Logan, Josie was in a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner’s son, Brody Jenner. While the two started dating around August of 2019, the ex-couple broke up in October of the same year and even deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.