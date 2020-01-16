Soleil Moon Frye Breaks Down As She Confirms Magical ‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot

The star of the long-awaited sequel series posts an emotional video.

Soleil Moon Frye says she is “humbled” by the upcoming reboot of the Punky Brewster sequel series. Months after a reboot of the classic comedy was first teased, the 43-year-old actress posted an emotional video to Instagram in which she vowed to make fans of the original TV series proud.

In the tearful clip, Frye said she is “grateful,” “humbled,” and “thankful” for the chance to resurrect her classic character more than 30 years after the original series aired, adding that she knows the “responsibility” that comes with it.

“I want to make it as amazing as possible,” the actress said to her followers. “I want to be able to help heal through laughter and joy and love and real stories.”

The former child star broke down in tears as she added that her gratitude is “abundant” and that she can’t wait to share that with her fans.

Frye also thanked the show’s writers, producers, and crew as well as the cast and her family for helping to bring Punky back to life.

Fans and famous fans, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Constance Zimmer, and Melissa Joan Hart reacted to Frye’s emotional video.

“Love how excited you are over this project and how much heart you have to give!” Hart wrote.

“I never stopped loving Punky Brewster that was the best show of the 80s.” another fan added.

“Yaaaay!!!!! I am so excited!!! Punky Power!!!!!” a third fan wrote.

After months of buzz, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, confirmed the 10-episode follow-up series this week, according to Variety.

The reboot will welcome back Soleil Moon Frye as former foster child Punky and original co-star Cherie Johnson as Punky’s BFF. In the long-awaited sequel series, an all-grown-up Punky is now a single mom of three who crosses paths with Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who is reminiscent of Punky in the 1980s.

The cast of the Punky Brewster reboot will also include Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. will guest star in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.

It’s clear that 32 years after the original Punky Brewster wrapped, Frye is ready to recapture the magic she made as a child star.

“We did our pilot and it was like the most amazing experience ever,” Frye recently told Us Weekly. of the revival series.“It was so dreamy. I went to work every day and cried tears of joy and gratitude.”