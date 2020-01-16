‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says Jax Taylor Will Make An ‘Excellent Father’

Kristen Doute has no doubts in her co-star's ability to parent.

Kristen Doute has full confidence in Jax Taylor as a father.

During an interview with People magazine on January 15, per YouTube, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was asked for her thoughts on Taylor and after revealing that he is the most transparent cast member of the Bravo reality series, she said that Taylor, who married Brittany Cartwright last June, would make and “excellent” dad.

“I think Jax is going to make an excellent father. Other than being really PMS-y, he’s a really, really good guy,” she explained.

According to Doute, Taylor is far more decent than what fans have been seeing from him over the past several years on Vanderpump Rules and is actually the person she’d call if she were to be arrested, or if she just needed someone immediately.

“He’s that hometown Michigan boy at heart,” Doute explained.

While Taylor has gotten a bad reputation over the years, due to his playboy behavior, cheating, and over-the-top drama, Doute said that when it comes down to it, he’s all about his family, and the family of his new wife, and just wants to make Cartwright happy.

“He’s much more of a softy than people realize,” she added.

Last year, during production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will soon feature Taylor and Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding, Doute and Taylor suffered a falling out as he unfollowed her and a number of other cast members of the show, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie.

Fortunately, after weeks of online drama, Doute confirmed on her Instagram page that she was back in the good graces of her longtime friend.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which began airing at the end of 2018 and concluded in early 2019, Taylor and Cartwright both confirmed that when it came to starting a family, they were hoping to do so soon after their June 2019 wedding. However, at this point in time, Cartwright isn’t yet expecting. Instead, she’s waiting until her bridesmaid duties for Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder have been fulfilled.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright confirmed during an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, earlier this month that she and Taylor had put their baby plans on hold because she doesn’t want to be too pregnant when Kent walks down the aisle in April, or when Schroeder walks down the aisle later this year in Rome.