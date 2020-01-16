Fitness Model Ariana James Rocks Black Bra & Combat Boots In Bang Energy Promo

Ariana James is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As fans of the Colombian-born beauty know, James is one of the most popular fitness models in the industry and she regularly flaunts her enviable figure for fans in a wide-range of outfits on social media that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent video clip that was shared on her page, the black-haired beauty sizzled as she promoted the Bang energy drink.

James tagged herself in Miami, Florida where she appeared to be having a good time walking along the river. The stunner showed off her smoking hot body in an almost all-black ensemble that included a black bra, a sheer black cover up, dark denim jeans, and a pair of black combat boots. Her toned and tanned tummy took center stage in the clip and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting her time in at the gym.

The beauty accessorized her outfit with a black beaded headband and wore her long locks slicked back in a high bun. James also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She completed the look with some silver jewelry. In the video itself, the beauty made a number of different silly faces and wore a smile on her face for the majority of it. The beauty also sipped a bang energy drink at the end.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her army of fans, racking up over 15,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that her body looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and commented using their choice emoji. About half of the comments were in English and the other half were in Spanish.

“This is awesome! You are the most perfect person on the planet,” one fan commented, adding a few flame emoji.

“Fantastically beautiful… Enjoy your thursday goddess,” another wrote.

“You are beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

