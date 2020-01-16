CD Projekt Red Announces That The Highly-Anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed Again

CD Projekt Red, the video game company behind breakout hits like The Witcher series, announced today that their next game, the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, has been delayed yet again. The game was initially slated for an April release, but the company has now pushed the date back to September of this year.

The company took to Twitter to announce the news. In their statement, they wrote that while the game is technically finished and playable, there is still some polishing they need to complete before it is ready to be released to the public.

“We want ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

They promised fans that more updates would be released as we inch closer to the new release date.

As mentioned above, the Polish video game developer brought The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and several Witcher-themed mobile games to life. The Witcher 3 smashed gaming records and was responsible for a significant resurgence in the franchise’s popularity. It is considered one of the defining roleplaying games of the 2010s. Its influence is evident in many of the games that came after it, such as the last two Assassin’s Creed games.

According to Game Revolution, The Witcher 3 won more Game of the Year awards than any other title, beating Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed post-apocalyptic game, The Last of Us.

Needless to say, expectations for the company’s first follow-up are through the roof. It makes sense that they would take the extra time needed to ensure it lives up to the hype.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

While many fans were disappointed in the news, most were understanding and happy that the game’s creators care enough about Cyberpunk 2077 and their reputation to ensure the finished product is as spectacular as they’ve been leading everyone to believe.

“Well, I’d prefer that your employees get the time that they need to work on a game in relative comfort rather than have to crunch and be miserable,” wrote one user.

However, some people were irritated because they felt like the delay was a strategic ploy to release the game around the same time as the Playstation 5, which is rumored to launch later this year.

“This isn’t to do with release quality, it’s to do with the PS5 & X series consoles…” another person tweeted.

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release on September 17, 2020.