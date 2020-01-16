Swedish Bombshell Ella Rose Flaunts Enviable Physique In Skimpy White Swimsuit

Ella Rose shared a hot new update to her Instagram account and her 782,000 fans are going wild for it.

On Wednesday, January 15, the Swedish bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a photo of herself in which she smolders in a swimsuit that puts her killer body fully on display.

The photo shows Ella Rose standing in front of a swimming pool. The blond bombshell is striking a sexy pose with her legs slightly apart as she takes one hand to her hip. The photo was captured in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she added to her post reveals.

Ella Rose — who is also known for her messy legal battle over her pregnancy with New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman — is rocking a white one-piece bathing suit that brings out her sun-kissed skin. The suit features a large cut out right in the middle, separating the top part from the bottom.

At the top, thick straps go over Ella Rose’s shoulders while a low-cut neckline helps showcase her ample cleavage. In addition, the lower part of the top is super short, leaving quite a bit of underboob on display. The bottom part of the suit features high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, showcasing her strong hips.

As suggested by the tags Ella Rose added to her photo and caption, her swimsuit is from a partnership between 5Twenty1 and Revolve. As those who follow the Scandinavian beauty will know, she often gives a shout out to the brand on her Instagram feed.

Ella Rose is wearing her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in textured strands that fall over her shoulders. The model completed her look with a dark smoky eye that adds extra depth to her gaze.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was a hit with her fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 11,300 likes and just shy of 200 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the photo and to praise her beauty.

“Your photos have become so much edgier lately — love! So beautiful,” one user chimed in.

“Yaaaas girl, you look amazing,” replied another user.

“Favorite picture of you,” a third user raved, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

As The Inquisitr has previously mentioned, Ella Rose was causally dating Edelman when she discovered she was pregnant in 2016. The model had to file a paternity suit to prove that Edelman was the father of her daughter, Lily.