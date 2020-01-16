‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Willow Clashes With Nelle, Brad Caught In The Middle

Brad has his hands full now that Nelle is back.

As if Brad isn’t anxious enough, Friday’s General Hospital will have him stuck in the middle between his new roommate, Nelle Benson, and his new nanny, Willow Tait. As seen in the previews for tomorrow’s episode, the two women will not be happy to see the other one in Brad’s apartment.

Brad was completely taken by surprise when Nelle knocked on his door, barged in with her vision board in hand, and telling him that she will be staying with him for a while. Her presence brings all sorts of drama in his life. It was bad enough that she was able to taunt him about their baby swap secret while in prison, but now it’s a whole different story. SheKnows Soaps tease that Brad will be getting a rude awakening and now General Hospital fans know exactly what that is.

Willow will be showing up first thing in the morning to stay with Wiley while Brad goes to work. He hired her as his nanny, but Wiley isn’t the only person who she finds there. The preview clip reveals that Nelle will appear in the doorway just as Willow arrives. Both of them wants to know what the other one is doing there.

Nelle has more surprises up her sleeve than anyone thought possible. Being Shiloh's widow has its perks.

The look on Brad’s face is that of sheer despair. Nelle is Wiley/Jonah’s real mother and Willow thinks that she is the boy’s real mother. What will he do now that Nelle is staying with him and Wiley? Would he really trust her to stay with him alone?

He would be crazy to leave her alone with Nelle, especially since she brought along her vision board, and toted right off that she was about to get everything she has always wanted. Needless to say, that will include her son. However, Brad most likely won’t be leaving Willow alone with Nelle either. She could just spill the beans to Willow letting her know that she isn’t Wiley’s mother after all.

Brad is caught in the middle with no way out, unless he tells the truth himself. Nelle has already caused much drama since she got released from Pentonville. There is bound to be plenty of fallout as she sets out to destroy lives in Port Charles.

