Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Red Bikini

The fitness trainer sizzled in her revealing two-piece.

On Thursday, January 16, fitness trainer Lauren Simpson shared a tantalizing post, that consists of two side-by-side photos, with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, that are nearly identical, show the Australian beauty flaunting her fit physique in a red bandeau bikini, that left little to the imagination. She kept the look relatively simple and only accessorized with a pair of stud earrings.

In both of photos, Lauren is seen standing in front of a sizable mirror while she snapped her sizzling selfies. For the first image, the 29-year-old turned her body to flaunt her pert derriere. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. Her ample cleavage and washboard abs were put on full display in the tiny two-piece.

For the photos, the blond bombshell hired the professional hairdresser Jacque Morrison to style her long locks in a cascading fishtail braid. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. She also sported a trendy French manicure, adorned with rhinestones.

In the caption, the online fitness coach explained that she has been taking a hiatus from counting the calories and has been maintaining her physique, rather than “cutting or bulking.” In addition, she noted that while she has been going to the gym, she has allowed herself to take “multiple rest days” throughout the week. Lauren clarified, however, that she has still been “mindful of [her] nutrition and training.” She then proceeded to promote her eight week fitness challenge that begins on January 27.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Many of Lauren’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look incredible… such an inspo,” gushed a fan, adding a fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“I love this Lauren version, strong and sexy but softer and gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“D*mn girl. Always looking awesome,” said another commenter.

“Absolutely incredible as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The Instagram model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Lauren is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a different red bikini while posing outside on a sunny day. That post has been liked over 5,000 times since it was shared.