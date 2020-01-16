Jessie James Decker Is A Queen In Sequined Blazer & Matching Pants

Jessie James Decker looks like a million bucks in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the wife of former NFL star Eric Decker know, the bombshell is never shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure for her fans in a wide-range of outfits that include bikinis, workout gear, and fashion-forward outfits as well. The most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans showed the beauty looking like she was ready for a night out on the town.

In the shot, Decker did not specifically tell her followers where she was but she appeared to be in a hotel room. For the occasion, the stunner struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a huge smile on her face. The bombshell looked like a glitter queen while clad in a two piece set that included a sequined blazer and matching pants. Under the top, she rocked a plain black tank and showed off a little bit of cleavage.

The beauty playfully twirled a stand of hair in her hand and wore her long locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup. In the second photo in the series of two, Decker included a shot of a wide variety of prizes for a giveaway that she was doing with a few other ladies.

In the caption of the shot, the singer gave her fans instructions on how to enter the contest. Since it went live it’s earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Some of her followers dropped a line to let her know tat she looks stunning while countless others tagged two of their friends to enter the drawing. A few more had no words and commented with their choice of emoji.

“Prettttyyyy!!! Why do you always look so good, it isn’t fair!,” one fan raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“How do I get my hands on this outfit! Need it for wrestlemania!,” another fan asked.

“I love you so much Jessie,” a third fan commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Decker stunned in another hot look, that time in one that was more casual. In the shot that was snapped by her daughter, Decker showed off her enviable legs in a pair of short powder blue shorts that hit well above her knee, leaving little to the imagination. On top, she rocked a shirt that read “pivot” and had a couch from the show Friends on it. The photo earned rave reviews with over 91,000 likes.