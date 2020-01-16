Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Claims Jen Harley Attacked Him With Eyeliner, Allegedly Gets Emergency Protection Order

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again-off-again relationship with Jen Harley, the mother of his daughter Ariana Sky Magro, have made numerous headlines throughout their tumultuous relationship. The latest update from their dysfunctional partnership has Ronnie claiming that Jen attacked him with a stick of eyeliner, resulting in several injuries. TMZ reported on the incident Thursday afternoon.

Ronnie’s lawyers, Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine, informed TMZ that the 34-year-old was asleep in his Las Vegas home on Saturday night when Jen entered the premises and began assaulting him in his sleep.

In Jen’s defense, her attorney Lisa Bloom stated, “contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him. We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn [sic] just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

According to People, Ronnie immediately contacted the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint. On Thursday morning, he was allegedly granted an emergency protective order by the Family Court Judge presiding over the case. The order will remain in effect until February 25, 2020.

In the latest update from TMZ, Ronnie submitted a photograph of his supposed injuries from the incident. He claimed that Jen picked up a stick of eyeliner from the trash and attempted to stab the reality star in the eye, which resulted in a physical skirmish between the couple.

Sadly, this is far from the first time the couple has had to get the authorities and courts involved in their relationship. Last October, Ronnie was reportedly arrested on a kidnapping charge and involved in a physical altercation with Ariana’s mother. A week after the incident, Jen filed a restraining order against him. The document did not forbid Ronnie from seeing his daughter, but law enforcement had to be present when he visited her.

The People article also wrote that additional charges were filed against Ronnie in November 2019, including “misdemeanor domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime.”

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Ronnie took to Instagram to slam his ex in several scathing posts. He accused his former partner of abandoning their daughter and claimed she did not know how to be a good mother. The posts were deleted shortly after going live.