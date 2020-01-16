Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Famous Quads In New Selfie

Savannah Prez has kicked off the year in great motivation, and she has been sharing some of that energy with her 674,000 Instagram fans almost daily.

On Thursday, January 16, the Belgian fitness model was at it once again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself showing off her famous legs.

In the photo, Prez is standing in front of a full-length mirror as she holds her phone in front of her body to snap the selfie. The model did not include a geotag to indicate where the snap was taken, but those who follow Prez will recognize the corner and mirror from other selfies she has posted.

For the shot, Prez is wearing just a black sweatshirt as she opted to wear nothing on her lower body. The sweats are long enough to cover her groin area, and the brunette bombshell is pulling the front even lower, ensuring that her underwear or anything else is visible. Prez did not share where her sweatshirt is from.

On her legs, Prez simply has on a pair of white socks that rise up to her mid-calves. The black stripes and logo on the sides of the socks show that they are Adidas.

The model is facing the mirror, giving the viewer a frontal look of her quads. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Prez has shared that she intends to work on her calves more this year to make them more proportionate to her upper legs. She also said that she will not work to gain more muscle, choosing to just “train and go with the flow.”

In today’s snap, Prez is wearing her chestnut tresses pulled up in a casual top bun. She is looking into her phone with her gaze down and a half-smile on her lips.

Unsurprisingly, Prez’s fans were wild over her most recent update. In just a half hour of going live, the photo has attracted more than 7,500 likes and upwards of 130 comments, and the interactions are bound to continue pouring in in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her figure and to express their admiration for her.

“Big inspiration Savannah,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Them gains,” replied another one, also adding a few fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are the quad queen [heart-eyes emoji] omg so strong so stunning Savannah [red heart emoji],” a third fan raved.