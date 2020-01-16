Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence After She Is Spotted Out With David Eason In Nashville

Earlier this week, Jenelle Evans reportedly dropped the restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason that she had filed for back in November. Shortly after that, the pair were spotted out and about in Nashville with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Now, Jenelle is taking to Twitter to speak out about the rumors floating around.

“Just going to throw this out there once again.. don’t believe what the media says about me,” she wrote including a red heart emoji before adding, “Thanks!”

Since the two were spotted out together, some fans have assumed the pair have reconciled, especially since divorce papers have reportedly not yet been filed. Some took the dropping of the restraining order as a sign that Jenelle had decided to go back to David. However, a source spoke out to Us Weekly and claimed that the two are not reconciling, but rather focusing on their daughter.

“They are not back together. They are coparenting and he just went to see his daughter,” the source said.

Jenelle broke the news on social media in October 2019 that she had left David after two years of marriage and had planned on filing for divorce. She moved from the home that she shared with David in North Carolina and relocated to Nashville, Tennessee where she filed an order of protection against David.

Jenelle’s recent tweet had plenty of likes and many comments from followers. However, not all of them were positive.

One comment read, “just throwing this out there. you say this every single time and what the media says always turns out to be true” with an emoji at the end.

“Please don’t go back to him! You’re better than this. C’mon girl!” another comment read.

Another commenter referenced the photo that showed Jenelle and David together writing, “Picture evidence says otherwise and you’re known for always lying” before adding an emoji.

Although there were many of comments on the post, Jenelle didn’t reply to any of them after her initial tweet.

It is unclear what Jenelle plans to do and she has remained quiet about her relationship with David. However, she hasn’t remained completely silent and recently shared a video to YouTube which showed her daughter doing her makeup for her. It appears that Jenelle may be taking to the video sharing platform to share videos with her followers as both she and Ensley encouraged people to subscribe to Jenelle’s channel.