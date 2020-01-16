Portland Bank Employee Says She Was Fired For Helping A Customer On Christmas Eve With Her Own Money

'I was a customer of U.S. Bank, I needed help, and she went above and beyond,' said the customer.

An employee of a U.S. Bank branch in Portland, Oregon says that she went out of her way to help a customer down on his luck on Christmas Eve, and for her efforts she got fired, The Oregonian reports.

Emily James, a senior banker at a U.S. Bank call center in Portland on December 23 when she got a phone call from customer Marc Eugenio. Eugenio, it seems, had found himself in a bit of a pickle thanks to some bad timing. Specifically, the man had just gotten his first paycheck from his new job, but as sometimes happens in the banking industry, his paycheck — about $1,000 — was “on hold” and Eugenio couldn’t access his funds. That left him essentially broke.

At the time, there wasn’t much James could do, but she told Eugenio to go to his home branch in Clackamas the next morning, Christmas Eve, to talk things over with the branch manager and see if anything could be done. Eugenio did as he was instructed, but he found an understaffed bank that was in the process of shutting down for the holiday. He was told the branch manager had left for vacation, and there was no one in the building who could do anything to get the hold lifted from his paycheck.

“[The woman at the bank] said, ‘My hands are tied, I can’t do anything,'” he said.

As he was leaving the building, he says, employees were locking up the doors behind him.

Eugenio called the customer service toll-free number again, and as luck would have it, got into contact with Emily again. By this time Eugenio was at a gas station without even two tens to pay for a tank of gas to get him home.

Skitterphoto / Pixabay

Fortunately, Emily wasn’t going to let a customer be left stranded on her watch.

In her job, James handles calls from across the country, and it was rare for her to get a call from someone local. However, seeing an opportunity to go above and beyond the call of duty, she got her boss’ permission to leave the call center. She drove about half an hour away and gave the man $20 from her own pocket.

“She was the only one helping me,” Eugenio says of James.

After the holidays, Emily returned to work to find the regional service manager waiting for her. Then and there, James says, she was told that she was fired. The reason: “unauthorized interaction with a customer.”

A U.S. Bank employee, reached on the phone by an Oregonian reporter, declined to comment on the issue, saying that the bank doesn’t comment on internal employee matters.

James says that she took her story to the media with the hopes of getting her job back. However, now she’s not so sure she even wants to return to U.S. Bank.

“I don’t think I would want to continue to work for someone who would do that,” she said.