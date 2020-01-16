Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Backless Mermaid Gown

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer gave her Instagram followers a special treat Thursday when she showcased her curves in a backless mermaid gown.

Niece’s update was a sexy selfie that captured her from the back at a slight side angle. She was standing in a room in which one wall was decorated with white string lights. A padded bench next to a container of white roses sat next to a wall behind her. Her reflection was captured in the mirror’s frame, giving her fans a double shot of her pretty face.

Neice’s elegant gown was made from a nude fabric that hugged her every curve. The number had thin shoulder straps and the open back plunged all the way down to the top of her derrière. The dress had a ruched seam down the middle of the back, further accentuating her curvy booty. It flared just below her knees, spreading out on the floor behind her. Sadly, Niece didn’t show what the front of the dress looked like.

Niece appeared to be holding her hair up with her free hand, showing off the smooth skin on her back. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips. She flashed a smile as she snapped the photo.

The post was a hit, racking up over 26,000 likes within an hour of going live.

As she often does, the beauty left a humorous caption along with the sultry photo.

Her fans loved every aspect of the post, and many couldn’t help but comment on how sexy the dress looked on her.

“Your amazing personality and hilarious thoughts aside… you are absolutely killing it in the dress!” said one admirer.

“You can say whatever you want but this dress looks gorgeous on you.

Amazing pic,” a second fan wrote.

“Guaranteed, the people who made that dress had no idea it could be that sexy,” quipped a third follower.

“Who cares what you wear! You’re gorgeous!!” commented a fourth admirer.

The post was somewhat different than the types of semi-nude photos Niece usually shares on her Instagram page. Her fans are more used to her showing off plenty of skin in cheeky panties and barely-there bikinis. That being said, her fans love just about any photos she posts.

While her provocative content might not be for everyone, Niece seems to know what her 1.3 followers like to see.