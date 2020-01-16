Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Extreme Curves In Minuscule Bikini As She Pilots Boat

Aylen Alvarez has been busy in the past several days sharing snippets of her tropical vacation through the Bahamas with her 3.6 million Instagram fans, and her most recent post is no exception.

On Wednesday, January 15, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself smoldering in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis — is seen sitting on the driver’s seat of a boat as she assumes the post of “Captain Aylen” on her way to Iguana Bay, as she joked in the caption. According to the tag she added to her post, the picture was taken at the Thunderball Grotto in the Exuma Cays.

The Latina stunner is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a geometric print in black and white. The bikini top features a triangle cut with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of Alvarez’s ample cleavage on display.

Alvarez teamed her top with a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in the same print. The bottoms are so tiny, they are barely visible in the shot. Its side straps that super thin and sit high on her frame, leaving her famous hips fully on display.

In her caption, Alvarez reveals that the swimsuit is from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per Instagram bio. As her fans will know, the brunette stunner often promotes Fashion Nova on her social media pages.

In the shot, Alvarez is sitting with her side to the camera. Her head is turned to the opposite side as she shoots an intense gaze toward the horizon. Her tresses are swept to the side and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her back.

The post proved to be a success with her fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 38,600 likes and upwards of 550 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Alvarez.

“Gorgeous baby girl,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“[U]fff pure goals,” replied another user, adding a blue heart and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Mami yassss,” a third user added, echoing the previous sentiments.