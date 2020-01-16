Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Sizzles In A Skimpy White Two-Piece While Holding A Glass Of Wine

Devin Brugman sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a steamy new snap that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The eye-popping post was shared to the bikini queen’s feed on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers. In the photo, Devin was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Miami. She sat with a glass of wine in her hand on top of a plush blue-and-white lounge chair, while a large umbrella provided her some relief from the harsh rays of the golden sun.

Of course, a day by the ocean called for the perfect ensemble, and Devin’s certainly didn’t disappoint. The brunette bombshell looked smoking hot in a sexy bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Devin slayed in her itty-bitty white ribbed two-piece, which was from her own Monday Swimwear brand that she runs with fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. The set included a skimpy halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the model’s skin-baring display. Devin’s bikini also boasted a plunging neckline and tiny, triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving plenty of cleavage well on display.

The social media sensation also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment covered only what was necessary, and showcased Devin’s sculpted legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin, curved waistband was positioned high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Devin’s accessories were on point as well. She added a set of gold bangle bracelets, hoop earrings, and two dainty pendant necklaces that added just the right amount of bling. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses from Vehla Eyewear that provided her even more shade from the Florida sun. Her dark tresses were worn down in loose, beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder, and she opted for a minimal combination of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love for the entrepreneur’s latest social media appearance. The sizzling shot has racked up nearly 9,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many left compliments for Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

“I love your body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Devin looked “like a Hollywood star.”

“Miami just got hotter with you there!!” commented a third.

Devin is far from shy about flaunting her incredible bikini body on Instagram. Just last month, the model shared another gorgeous photo from her vacation in Tulum that saw her rocking an impossibly tiny black two-piece on the beach. Fans fawned over this look as well, and to date have awarded it over 47,000 likes.