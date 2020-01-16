Thursday’s Episode Of ‘General Hospital’ Interrupted, ABC Executive Promises Full Show Will Be Available

General Hospital fans in many areas of the country were hit with yet another episode interruption and for the moment, they are going to be left hanging. Just as the show for Thursday, January 16 got started, ABC broke in with live coverage of the impeachment trial.

Many viewers were just settling in to the new episode when ABC switched over to live coverage of the Senate. The Quartermaine family was butting heads with Nelle Benson and her lawyer Martin Gray, and both Alexis Davis and Carly Corinthos were hearing the news of Nelle’s release.

Spoilers have teased that this situation with Nelle is going to be intense and juicy. Not only is Nelle going for the ELQ shares that Oscar Nero left to Shiloh Archer in his will, but fans know she has plans to reunite with her biological son Jonah somehow too.

Now, viewers are missing some of the action. Luckily, it sounds as if ABC is already planning to ensure the full episode is made available to everybody. Shortly after Thursday’s interruption began, ABC executive Nathan Varni shared an update via his Twitter page.

“We are monitoring today’s @GeneralHospital interruption and will update you later today on how you can see today’s episode!” Varni promised.

Nelle's latest claim has every single Quartermaine going into defense mode. Has she finally gotten a piece of the ELQ pie?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/rsRH8ANvQy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 16, 2020

General Hospital spoilers for this episode indicated that Julian and Brad would have an intense conversation, and that was just beginning as ABC shifted away to the impeachment trial coverage. The show would also bring more with Sonny’s quest to get Mike into the study he learned about and this is not an episode that fans want to miss out on seeing.

As of this writing, ABC is continuing their live coverage and analysis of the Senate proceedings as everybody is sworn in for the impeachment trial. It is unclear whether the coverage will end and the network will switch back to the show in-progress or not.

If the show is preempted for the rest of the hour, ABC will need to pick between a few options. They could carry on and just make Thursday’s episode available online for people to watch on their own. It is possible that they would decide to air the episode in full overnight, in the wee hours of the morning, as well.

ABC may also end up pushing the schedule out by a day, a move they have already had to make several times over the past couple of months due to these impeachment proceedings. Given the fact that viewers only saw a few scenes of Thursday’s show before the network cut away, it would seem that perhaps this would be the best way to ensure that people are caught up with all of the action.

For now, General Hospital fans will have to hang tight and stay tuned to see what ABC decides to do about the show slated to air on Thursday, January 16. Things are getting wild and crazy in Port Charles and viewers certainly do not want to miss out on all the action slated to play out in this one.

Update: ABC did switch back over to Thursday’s General Hospital episode with about 15 minutes remaining. Varni shared via Twitter that the network would work on getting the episode uploaded online for everybody to catch up on, and he promised to share additional updates later in the day.