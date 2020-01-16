Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Shows Off Killer Body In Lace Lingerie In Bed

Jasmine Tookes shared a sexy new update to her Instagram account and her 3.8 million fans are loving it.

On Thursday, January 16, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to post a mysterious snapshot of herself in a racy lingerie set that showcases her incredible figure.

In the photo, which is slightly blurred, Tookes is lying on her back in an unmade bed in front of a large window pane that shows a bit of the outside. According to the tag she added to post, the picture was taken in Tokyo, Japan.

The California native is rocking a two-piece lingerie set in a black lacy fabric that adds a lot of sex appeal to the photo. The bra features an underwire structure that presses against her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The bra also has adjustable straps that go over her shoulders. The lacy quality of the top makes the lingerie sheer, though it is dark enough to prevent too much skin from being on display.

The 28-year-old stunner teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms that sits higher on her sides, helping accentuate Tookes’s itty bitty waist against her strong hips. Tookes did not say where her lingerie is from.

Tookes is holding her torso up on her elbow as her legs are bent and close together. The top part of her head is outside of the frame, with just her mouth and chin visible. Her head is tilted back in a sultry, intimate manner.

The supermodel simply captioned her photo with a reading glass emoji. She did not indicate who snapped the picture.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the sizzling new lingerie snap on the model’s page. Within just a few hours of being published, the photo has garnered more than 67,300 likes and upwards of 170 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Tookes, and also to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Will you be vlogging this adventure too,” one user asked her, trailing the message with a cat with heart-eyes emoji.

“Extremely Beautiful,” replied another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the words.

“Wow so hot,” a third user chimed in, trailing the comment with kiss mark, a tongue and a fire emoji.

“Always stunning,” yet another fan raved, also adding a series of emoji after the remarks.