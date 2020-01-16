Woman Sues American Airlines After An Employee Got Her Number, Sent Her Dozens Of Inappropriate Texts

The employee apparently lifted her cell phone number from a luggage tag.

A California woman is suing American Airlines after an employee allegedly got her cell phone number and other personal information from a luggage tag, and then allegedly stalked her and sent her dozens of inappropriate text messages, HuffPost reports.

Ashley Barno says that last April she boarded an American Airlines flight to Chicago when she got a seemingly-innocuous text from a number she didn’t recognize.

“Hey, Ashley! How are you?,” the text read.

Barno, not recognizing the number but still attempting to be polite, responded that she was fine, and then asked who was messaging her.

The texts got less anodyne.

“BTW I must tell you that you are gorgeous. You are looking very gorgeous in that gray top today,” the next two texts allegedly read.

Barno says she nervously looked around the waiting area at the airport to see if someone she knew might be playing a game with her. She didn’t recognize anyone.

Then, she says, she got a text from the mystery texter, identifying himself as “Ahmad,” who said that he worked for American Airlines.

Once on-board the aircraft, the texts didn’t stop, with the persistent “Ahmad” allegedly claiming to be on the flight as well, and promising that a friendship with him would be “beneficial” and could result in preferred seats, free flights, and other perks given to American Airlines passengers with privileges.

StelaDi / Pixabay

Barno claims that “Ahmad” would go on to send her nearly 100 unwanted texts, even after she told him to stop. Some of the texts were allegedly sexually explicit.

Eventually, Barno got the attention of a flight attendant. According to San Diego’s KNSD-TV, was familiar with “Ahmad” and his habits, and had apparently done this before. The texts stopped, and when the plane landed, the man was escorted off of the aircraft.

Barno says that she “felt naked in a public place.”

She is now suing the airline, claiming that they “did not do a sufficient job in hiring and supervising employees to keep its customers safe from sexual harassment and stalking.”

She also says in her lawsuit that she spent months in contact with the airline, trying to get assurances that Ahmad had been fired, and that she got nothing in response.

In a statement, American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed said that “Ahmad” was employed by the airline at the time of this incident but was not on-duty. He has since been terminated, Freed says.