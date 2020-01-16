Salma Hayek Sizzle In Smoking Hot Throwback That Flaunts Her Curvaceous Physique

Buxom bombshell Salma Hayek tantalized her 13.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot throwback that showcased her incredible physique. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and it racked up over 311,500 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow actress Jennifer Aniston.

In the picture, Salma stood in front of a light blue backdrop with nothing else in the frame. Her dark locks were pulled up in a sleek, chic bun on top of her head, and her beauty look was likewise bold. She had bold, dark brows, a red statement lip, and neutral eye makeup that accentuated her dark eyes.

The ensemble she wore was colorful and featured plenty of patterns and eye-catching details. The look was by designer Emmanuel Ungaro, and she mentioned in the caption that she was sharing the throwback snap in honor of Billy Porter.

The top of the look resembled an intricate butterfly, with the body of the creature spread out over her upper abdomen. Delicate, colorful fabric stretched across her ribs to look like the bottom portions of a butterfly’s wings, and the two triangular cups incorporated the same pattern so that they looked like the top portion of the wings. The top was held up by two impossibly thin straps, and appeared to be secured around her back by equally flimsy straps. The entire bodice appeared to be embellished with glittering details.

The look flaunted Salma’s insane cleavage, and her toned stomach. She paired the intricate top with a skirt that featured an equally detailed fabric. The skirt appeared to be embroidered with flowers and feature sheer panels that added to the sexiness of the look.

Salma’s fans couldn’t get enough, and they took to the comment section to share their praise for the stunning throwback snap.

One follower was stunned by Salma’s hourglass physique, and commented “that tiny waist” followed by a purple heart emoji.

“An absolute goddess, then and now,” another fan added.

Another fan, who is a photographer, said “Welp. I want, and have wanted to snap your photo for years @salmahayek – congratulations on all your success. Favorite actress since from dusk till dawn.”

One follower referenced another recent project of Salma’s, and said “so cool! Love the top. Also speaking of butterflies. I think you’ve done an amazing job with Monarca. The story line and actors are great.”

Whether she’s dolled up for a photoshoot or for a walk down the red carpet, Salma frequently selects pieces that showcase her insane cleavage. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell rocked a Gucci gown that showed off some serious cleavage.