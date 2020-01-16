American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini: ‘Ab Secrets’

Qimmah Russo shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed that has her 1.3 million fans drooling over her killer body.

On Wednesday, January 15, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a series of sweltering snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photos, Russo is striking a series of different poses as she hangs out on the balcony of a tall building. The fitness model and trainer did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Russo is rocking a barely-there two-piece bathing suit in a bright shade of purple that compliments her caramel skin. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. The triangles of the bra are ultra small, barely covering her assets while leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that sit higher on her sides, highlighting the contrast between her strong lower body and chiseled abs. Russo did not share where her swimsuit is from or what style she is wearing.

In her caption, Russo wrote that her fans could access her “ab secrets” by clicking on the link in her Instagram bio, which redirects users to her website.

In the snapshots, Russo is sporting blond hair, which is pulled back in a high messy bun with a few loose strands near her neck. The model also has on a generous layer of black mascara that adds a lot of depth to her gaze.

The first photo of her slideshow shows Russo sitting on a wooden surface as she shoots a bright smile at the camera. In some of the other photos she is seen standing up, which gives the onlooker a full view of her swimsuit and physique.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the slideshow has garnered more than 33,600 likes and upwards of 410 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness icon took to the comments section to praise her physique and to shower her with compliments.

“All the pics tho,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of emoji.

“All of your pics makes one wonder ‘why is she so damn fine?!'” replied another fan.

“PERFECTION,” a third user chimed in, adding a series of hands raised and fire emoji at the end of the comment.