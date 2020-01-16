Cosplay Model Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination By Going Topless In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplay model sizzled in her most recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, January 16, cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading tantalizing photos on Instagram.

The snaps, taken on Erica’s smartphone, show the 31-year-old posing in what appears to be her bedroom. A four poster bed and a white dresser with folded clothes piled on top of it can be seen in the background. In the first image, the stunner stood in front of a sizable mirror. She opted to go topless, wearing only a pair of skimpy black underwear, as well as numerous accessories including multiple rings and her signature hoop nose ring. She covered her chest with her arm, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her incredible cleavage and toned midsection were put on display. Fans were also able to get a full view of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. The social media sensation altered her position for the following photo by hunching her shoulders and tilting her head. She flashed her beautiful smile, as she snapped the sizzling selfie.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included peach blush, winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick. Erica also sported a glittery manicure.

In the caption, the digital influencer implored fans to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer. She also proceeded to promote her personal website, where she uploads exclusive content.

Erica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request. Many commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“I can’t choose!!! You look amazing in both,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Do I need to pick? Hand bras are my Kryptonite so they’re both fire @erica.fett,” added a different devotee.

“@erica.fett I indeed love both pictures!! You are a goddess!!” said another follower.

“I love them both your smile is intoxicating as well! Brightens up my day,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles, that leave little to the imagination.