‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Sonny Presses Forward With Help From Jason & Approval From Gladys

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s show indicate that Sonny will seemingly move forward with his plan to get his father Mike into the study he found. Both Carly and Aunt Stella have voiced their concerns about moving Mike from Turning Woods, but it sounds as if Sonny simply won’t be able to let go of the idea that this study could give him more time with his dad.

Cousin Gladys initially shared information on this study with Sonny. Now, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Gladys will give Sonny her stamp of approval to move Mike from the care facility and take him to where he can participate in the study.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s episode also indicates that Sonny will have a chat with Jason. General Hospital spoilers detail that Sonny will ask Jason for help, and fans know that Jason is likely to do whatever it is that Sonny needs.

This request from Sonny probably relates to this trip with Mike, but it’s not clear yet what Sonny needs. It may well be that Sonny wants Jason to keep a close eye on the business while he is away, a task Jason surely will be prepared to take on.

As viewers have seen, there is some mob-related drama starting to swirl again in Port Charles. Neither Sonny or Jason has figured out yet who is trying to creep in on Sonny’s territory. However, some General Hospital fans have speculated that perhaps Gladys will ultimately figure into this somehow.

"We're going to make your life a living hell." #GH pic.twitter.com/ThyMXWScNW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 16, 2020

Unfortunately, previous General Hospital spoilers have hinted that this trip will go badly. Viewers have seen that Mike gets disoriented easily and sometimes physically lashes out when he is scared and feeling cornered. He has progressed to the point where he frequently forgets who Sonny is, and Aunt Stella cautioned that taking Mike from the home that’s now familiar to him could have dire consequences.

During Friday’s show, Sonny will be on edge, and it seems likely this is about moving forward on this trip with Mike. Sadly, General Hospital spoilers indicate that next week Sonny will do his best to comfort Mike, but by the end of the week, Sonny will head to the emergency room for some reason.

In addition to Sonny preparing for this trip with Mike, General Hospital spoilers note that Lulu will confront Nikolas during Thursday’s episode. She’ll resist accepting a simple apology from him, and it looks like Nik has his work cut out for him when it comes to forgiveness from his loved ones.

Viewers will also see the news regarding Nelle’s release from Pentonville spread. Olivia will make it clear that she and the Quartermaines will do whatever they can to make Nelle’s quest for those ELQ shares as difficult as possible, but this probably won’t scare Nelle much.

General Hospital spoilers hint that the Quartermaines won’t be the only ones feeling anxious about Nelle’s release and fans know that things will get crazy in the coming days.