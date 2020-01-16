Sara Underwood Rocks Her Curves In White Bodysuit & Torn Jeans As She Tells Winter ‘I Still Love Ya’

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share her thoughts on living through the winter season in the Pacific Northwest. The blond bombshell noted that she still loves winter, even though it sounds as if the cold temperatures and falling snow have taken a toll on her cozy cabin lifestyle in recent days.

Underwood looked gorgeous in the pair of photos she shared on Instagram on Thursday morning. Both snaps were taken by her boyfriend Jacob Witzling and showed her outdoors in a clearing with snow-covered trees behind her. She noted that she was wearing a combination of pieces from both Revolve and Superdown, and the results were stunning.

The breathtaking set of photos showed Underwood wearing a revealing white bodysuit, a black jacket, torn jeans, high black boots, and a purple pageboy cap. It appears that the bodysuit is the Lila Knot piece from the Superdown line and the bust bow accent and waist cutouts perfectly showcased Underwood’s curves.

Underwood flashed some underboob with this bodysuit along with a hint of her plentiful cleavage. The former Playboy Playmate added GRLFRND Revolve jeans to the ensemble and it appears that these may be the Super High Rise Karolina style. The tight-fitting denim jeans hugged Underwood’s curvy hips and showcased her slim waist and flat tummy.

The sultry model held her hands up to catch some snowflakes and she looked to the side toward one hand with a wide-open smile that seemed to signal wonderment and joy. In the first photo, she stood with one hip cocked slightly and the black jacket was left open to showcase the model’s hourglass figure.

The second photo in Underwood’s new post featured the same outfit and setting, but the shot was taken from further away to highlight the snowy landscape. In her caption, the model noted that the winter weather had frozen the couple’s cabin pips and taken out their power on two different nights. However, she admitted that she still loves the season.

Underwood’s fans were quick to show their love for this snowy, sexy scene. The post received more than 11,000 likes in just the first 25 minutes after the model had initially shared it and people couldn’t help but point out how gorgeous she looked.

The denim and crop top look is one that Underwood has used as a go-to more than once in recent posts, but her followers clearly love this particular style on her curvy physique. The 35-year-old former Playboy Playmate knows what her fans love and this latest look most certainly hit the mark.