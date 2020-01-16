Charlize Theron Reveals The Cringey Details Of Her Worst Date Ever: ‘I’ve Never Forgotten It’

Disaster dates aren’t just reserved for reality television.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, actress Charlize Theron has had her own cringe-worthy experiences in the dating scene, one of which she detailed earlier this week during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 44-year-old stopped by the late night show on Wednesday, January 15, where she and the talk show host had a lengthy discussion about their mutual love for The Bachelor. This led Jimmy to question his guest about the worst date she’d ever been on, and the experience was certainly a doozy.

Charlize recalled going out with a “super handsome” guy that she was really into when she was in her 20s. The unnamed gentleman picked her up and they enjoyed a “lovely dinner” together. Upon dropping her off back home, the two shared a kiss that was “really good” in Charlize’s words, but then, things took a turn for the worse.

“He pulled away and whispered ‘Make out with my nose,” she said before everyone began laughing uncontrollably. Charlize herself was even brought to tears from laughing so much.

“I swear on my life,” she said. “I’ve never forgotten it because I’ve yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose. I’ve never met another person who wants to do that. ”

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to burst into tears on national television from laughing so hard, watch @jimmykimmellive tonight to see me live that nightmare for you #BombshellMovie pic.twitter.com/ALcTsaMZnf — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) January 16, 2020

The talk show host still seemed in disbelief over the situation and questioned whether Charlize’s date could have been joking, but the actress quickly shot the theory down.

“No he was, like, really into it,” she assured.

The Oscar nominee explained that she attempted to fulfill her date’s request by giving him a little peck on the nose, but that wasn’t enough.

“He was like, ‘No, make out with it’,” she said, which was met with more laughter from everyone in the studio.

Of course, Jimmy had a hilarious response to the whole ordeal.

“Wow,” he said. “The bachelorette gets a rose, you got a nose.”

Fortunately, it seems that Charlize has avoided any other cringey dating situations as of late. In fact, the actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight in April of last year that she had been single for 10 years — though she hasn’t closed the door in having a relationship.

“Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” said said. “I’m shockingly available.”

As for the Oscars next month, where Charlize is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell, she’ll definitely be bringing a date — though fans shouldn’t expect to see a man next to her on the red carpet.

“I usually take my mom, it’s usually a mom-daughter night,” she told Jimmy last night. “And she’s fun.”