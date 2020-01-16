Brunette Hottie Gia Macool Flaunts Hourglass Curves In A Revealing Tank Top & Daisy Dukes

Gia Macool showed off her hourglass figure in a skimpy tank top and some Daisy Dukes for her most recent Instagram shot. The brunette hottie posted the photo to her account on Thursday.

In the sexy snap, Gia looked smoking hot as she posed in an orange and white striped top that left little to the imagination. The skintight shirt boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and tiny waist.

Gia paired the tank top with a pair of denim shorts, which she left unzipped as she tugged them down to flaunt her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

Gia wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She reached up to run her fingers through her hair in the snap as she gave a smirk into the camera.

Gia accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, long fingernails painted pale pink, and a dainty chain around her neck.

She wore a full face of glam makeup. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a soft pink eye shadow. The model added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush to highlight her cheekbones, and a glossy nude lip to complete the look.

Of course, many of Gia’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times while leaving nearly 400 comments in the first hour after the photo was shared to her account.

“Today world requires more people who spread love, laughter and livelihood then those of genius. You’re one of those,” one of Gia’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“As I always admired your beauty you are great writer,” a second comment read.

“I love your top. Looks great on you and as always, slaying this picture Gia. Keep slaying, keep shining,” another social media user gushed.

“You’re always learning new things and trying to better yourself and share with us,which is awesome that’s why I love your post,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her racy tank top photo the model wowed her fans when she posed in a white lace crop top and matching skirt.

That photo also proved to be a popular upload among Gia Macool’s fans. To date, the post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 690 comments for the stunning model.