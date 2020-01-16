Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Squats Low In Gray Leggings For ‘Total Booty’ Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan trained her lower body with a combination of squats and other exercises in the newest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of gray high-waisted leggings and a purple sports bra, Ashleigh kicked things off with a set of squat jumps into curtsy lunges. In the caption, she recommended doing 10 of these on each side for three rounds.

She tackled squats and stiff legged-deadlifts next which required her to raise one end of a barbell. Barbell squats came next and Ashleigh followed those up with static dumbell lunges. The lunges had the highest number of recommended reps, as she suggested doing 20 on each side for three rounds.

As of this writing, the post has been liked more than 50,000 times on Instagram and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans showered the blond beauty with compliments.

“Love your body girl,” one admirer wrote before adding three fire emoji to their comment.

Others revealed that they’d already incorporated Ashleigh’s “total booty workout” into their gym routine.

“I’m at the gym right just finishing my workout and just scrolling and I see the Squat/SDL, and I’m like “hey I mean it is leg day” and I try it and now I want to cry,” one fitness enthusiast wrote. “My cheeks are on FIRE! Nice work!”

But several of her fans seemed more enthralled by Ashleigh’s leggings than by her display of physical fitness.

“I wore these leggings today!!” one person wrote. “The best booty leggings in the world”

The curve-hugging workout pants are from Ashleigh’s activewear brand NVGTN. However, all of her items are sold out at the moment. In the comments, she explained that the next release will be in March of this year.

This is hardly the first time that Ashleigh has focused on glutes in one of her Instagram workout videos. In a previous post, she completed a superset focused on the booty which included squats, single-leg glute bridges, curtsy lunges, single-leg abductions, and more.

“Incorporating supersets into your workout is a great tool to utilize to really challenge your muscles!” she wrote in the Instagram caption “I personally loveee using them in all of my workouts but especially my lower body lifts!”

It seems her workout demo was popular with her fans as it’s been liked more than 60,000 times and more than 750 Instagram users have commented on it.