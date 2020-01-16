Jeffrey Epstein’s Burst Eyeball Veins Suggest ‘Manual Strangulation,’ Says Doctor

Dr. Michael Baden has been one of the leading figures who is publicly claiming that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was killed. Although Baden was not involved in Epstein’s autopsy, he was present when it took place and claims that there were many “red flags” in the process that suggest Epstein was murdered. His explanation conflicts with that of New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson, who performed the autopsy and ruled the death a suicide by strangulation.

The Daily Mail reports that Baden recently appeared on The Dr. Oz Show for an episode set to air Thursday and continued to shed doubt on the ruling that Epstein took his own life.

During his appearance on the show, Baden pointed to the burst capillaries in Epstein’s eyeballs, as well as the pale color in his lower legs.

“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Baden said.

“It suffocates you, no blood goes up there,” Oz responded.

“That’s right. No blood coming in or out…. with a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye,” Baden responded.

Baden also touched on the pale color of Epstein’s legs, noting that blood settles after human death and adding that “lividity” is typically seen in the lower part of the legs following a death by hanging. According to Baden, Epstein’s legs should be a maroon and purple color on the front and back, respectively.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden opens up about what he saw at the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/iyGofAzC2r — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 16, 2020

During a previous appearance on Fox News, Baden pointed to the two fractures on the left and ride sides of Epstein’s larynx, as well as the fracture discovered on the left hyoid bone above his Adam’s apple. Baden claimed that these three fractures are not typically found in cases of suicidal strangulation and are more likely to occur in homicidal strangulation.

The FBI investigation into Epstein’s death continues to this day. The disgraced financier’s victims also continue to pressure law enforcement to interview those accused of participating in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring, including Prince Andrew. In addition, many continue to support the theory that Epstein was murdered — or at least allowed to commit suicide by those in positions of power that stood to be exposed by information Epstein held.

As The Inquisitr reported, United States Virgin Islands is suing Epstein’s estate for his alleged sexual abuse on Little St. James, also referred to as “Pedophile Island.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.