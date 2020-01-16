Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Revealing Black Bikini, Teases She’s ‘Swimming With The Sharks’

Stunning brunette fitness model Katelyn Runck just uploaded a sneak peek from a recent photoshoot to her Instagram page and she is causing quite the stir. The new post includes several still photos along with a video clip and these are getting everybody’s pulses racing.

Runck noted that she is wearing a black bikini ensemble from Salty Mermaid Swimwear. The short black crop top and string-tie bikini bottoms showcase the model and fitness trainer’s physique perfectly and give the gorgeous 28-year-old the opportunity to showcase all of her most notorious assets.

The top has cutouts across the front to give Runck’s fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The crop top fits snugly and covers little more than the model’s breasts, giving everybody a full view of the trainer’s incredible and chiseled abs.

In the first photo, Runck is seen kneeling in the sand with one hip cocked. In addition to her insane abdominals, the tiny bikini bottoms give the model the chance to flaunt her long, lean legs as well.

The second photo in Runck’s new Instagram post shows her from behind. She is standing, facing the ocean, and she tousles her long, dark hair as she looks to the side. Her curvy backside is on full display in this snap with her pert derriere drawing most of the attention.

In the third photo, Runck adds a floppy black hat and stands in the sand as she is photographed from the front again. The bikini bottoms look impossibly tiny in this stance and the model exudes a bold confidence as she showcases her fit physique.

The last addition to this new Instagram post is a short video that features Runck posing as numerous photographs are taken. Her muscular legs and midriff look incredible from all angles and she plays with her hair and smiles slightly at one point during the short clip.

This is not the first time that Runck has teased her fans with some shots featuring the Salty Mermaid line of swimwear. Based on these photos, it is easy to see why the brand loves to utilize her for their advertising campaigns.

Runck teased in her caption that she was swimming with the sharks and her 1.9 million fans were quick to respond to her gorgeous new snaps. Within less than an hour, nearly 15,000 of her followers had shown their love for the new look.

Many of the model’s fans shared their opinions regarding which photo they liked the most and the consensus was that Runck looked stunningly gorgeous in every single one.