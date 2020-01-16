Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The model left little to the imagination in her plunging top.

On Wednesday, January 15, Australian model Vicky Aisha delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing post on Instagram.

The sizzling snap shows the stunner posing in front of a gray backdrop. She stood with her shoulders back and her chin tilted downward. The social media sensation placed her hand against her neck, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

For the photo shoot, Vicky sizzled in a figure-hugging, long-sleeved nude top. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging shirt, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the casual look relatively simple and accessorized with delicate earrings and a silver hoop nose ring.

The blonde bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in her signature space buns, with a few tendrils framing her gorgeous face. Vicky opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer wished her fans “a great day [or] night” depending on where they lived “in the world.” She encouraged her followers to click the link in her Instagram bio that will direct them to her OnlyFans account, where she posts explicit content that does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Many of Vicky’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are beautiful, wonderful, and amazing, how amazing you are,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart and kiss mark emoji to the comment.

“I love your look and your curves!! You are so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“You look absolutely stunning. You hot the most amazing eyes ever. Flawless and perfect,” wrote another commenter.

“Absolutely gorgeous looking extremely sexy goddess,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated fans for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 32,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 28-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a particularly cheeky picture, wherein she flaunted her perky derriere while wearing a revealing snakeskin print bikini. That post has been liked over 37,000 times since it was shared.