Kate Upton Opens Up About Her Difficulties With Breast-Feeding, Says It Was ‘Sucking The Energy Away From Me’

Kate Upton is opening up about the difficult side of motherhood, saying that breast-feeding daughter Genevieve was a difficult and draining experience for her.

The 27-year-old model talked about motherhood in a new interview with Editorialist magazine (via Us Weekly) saying that she felt tremendous pressure after the baby girl’s birth and often ended up trying to breast-feed while on the run. Upton eventually realized that she needed to step back from her busy schedule and focus on taking care of her health.

“The reality, for me, was that breast-feeding was sucking the energy away from me,” Upton said. “I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover.”

Genevieve was born in November 2018, the first child for Upton and husband Justin Verlander. The couple has been open about their transition to being parents, with the MLB star gushing about his wife in an interview with Us Weekly last year. In the interview, Verlander said that Kate has been “the most amazing woman and mom” and said she is setting a great example for their daughter.

At the time, Verlander also seemed to hint at the stress of motherhood for his wife, noting that it had not been an easy ride for her.

“But just seeing her interact, all the nurturing and everything that goes on with being a mother, it’s been tremendous to watch,” he said. “I know it’s not easy for her either, but it’s quite a connection that they have, and it’s really special for me to be able to witness that and be a part of it.”

Kate and Justin have also allowed fans to get some glimpses of their family life. Though Upton is mostly private about Genevieve, she took to Instagram in November to share some adorable photos of the little girl in celebration of her first birthday. In one picture, a beaming Kate held Genevieve as the tot peered out an airplane window. In another, Justin held her as they looked out a hotel window.

Kate has also brought Genevieve along to some of her dad’s biggest games. In early November, Kate shared a picture of herself holding the baby and giving her a kiss on the head as they watched a baseball game. The picture was posted shortly after Verlander’s Detroit Tigers lost in Game 7 of the World Series, with Kate saying in the caption that she was proud of her husband.