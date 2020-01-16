Ana Cheri Seductively Poses With A Polaris Slingshot, Flaunts Her Abs & Flashes A Sultry Look

Fitness model Ana Cheri took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a new, tantalizing promotion for Polaris. However, it looks like it was her sultry gaze and fabulously-fit figure that garnered most of the attention from her millions of followers.

The new upload from Cheri immediately raised heart rates and generated a lot of buzz online. The photo showed the brunette fitness model posing next to the Polaris Slingshot and it appears that she was decked out for a wild ride.

Cheri held a black helmet in one hand and appeared to be tugging at a strap from her pants with the other hand. The red, black, and white pants the model wore were snug through the hips and thighs to show off a bit of the model’s figure, and she paired the pants with white boots. Along with the long pants and boots, Cheri wore a tight black crop top.

The tight crop top gave Cheri the opportunity to flaunt her abs and it also showcased a hint of her ample cleavage. The fitness model had her dark hair swept over to one side, the wind seemingly blowing a few wisps, the gentle waves of her locks cascading down over her shoulders.

Cheri appeared to have her eyes partially closed and her lips parted just a bit as she gazed seductively toward the photographer. She said in the caption of the post that driving the Slingshot was fabulous fun and she encouraged her followers to check it out.

By the looks of the quick response to this sultry snap, Cheri’s fans were definitely intrigued. The 33-year-old California native currently has 12.5 million followers on Instagram and thousands of them had liked this new post within minutes after she had initially uploaded it.

About 35,000 people liked the post in the first 30 minutes it was live on Cheri’s page and dozens of comments immediately popped up as well. Plenty of people offered to ride the Slingshot with Cheri or noted that it looked like a fun product. Naturally, quite a few of the comments focused on the model herself more than the Polaris product by her side.

“D*mn baby you’re so hot,” declared one of Cheri’s fans.

“Beautiful as always love,” praised another follower.

“Omg yes you’re so stunning and that car looks AMAZING,” commented someone else.

“WHAT A SPICY FIT” noted a different fan.

Oftentimes, Cheri’s Instagram posts feature her wearing workout gear, bikinis, or revealing lingerie. The stunning fitness model may have been more covered up in this new post than is often the case in her other uploads, but it doesn’t look as if her fans minded one bit.