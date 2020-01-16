Polish Smokeshow Veronica Bielik Goes Braless In Low-Plunging, Nude Top: ‘Full Heart’

Veronica Bielik looks smoking hot in the most recent post that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the Polish-born beauty on Instagram know, Bielik loves to show off her amazing figure for fans in some of the hottest outfits on the planet. In the most recent photo update, the bombshell sizzled in not just one but two brand new shots.

In the caption of the new update, the beauty tagged herself in Warsaw, Poland where she struck a pose outside in front of a tree that was covered in lights. The model was all smiles, looking straight into the camera and flashing her pearly whites. Bielik wore her long locks down and slightly waved while rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

The model left little to the imagination, going braless underneath a low-cut, nude top that fit her live a glove. She wore the sexy shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans, showing off her fit figure for the camera. The second snapshot in the series showed the model rocking the same exact outfit but striking a slightly different pose. In the caption of the post, she mentioned to fans that she had a full heart and credited retailer Fashion Nova for her outfit.

Since the photo went live, it’s earned the beauty an impressive 58,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some of her fans were quick to drop a line and let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more chimed in because they wanted to purchase the same outfit while others simply flooded the comments section with emoji rather than words. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Polish.

“What an amazing photo. I love it!,” one fan raved, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“You truly do look like your heart is full, thus your regular beauty is magnified by 1000; I pray that every day is as good as this one for you,” another follower chimed in.

“Angel with beautiful smile and soul,” a third fan gushed.

