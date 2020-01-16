Laura Amy Flaunts Cleavage & Curvy Behind In Skimpy White String Bikini

Australian bombshell Laura Amy is not one to shy away from showing off her amazing figure on social media in a number of sexy posts. It is no secret that Laura looks stunning in every single outfit she wears, and each and every time she shares a snapshot, the hottie’s 744,000 Instagram followers give it a ton of attention.

Laying down on a Louis Vuitton towel, Laura wore the tiny white string bikini that flaunted her toned body while she appeared to be soaking up the sun on two sun loungers while outdoors. She laid down on her side as she relaxed with her right leg bent and her left leg out straight. As it seemed too sunny, Laura shaded her eyes from the sunlight with one hand while looking straight to the camera.

The model’s bikini top featured triangle cups that could barely contain her ample cleavage. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that sat down low on Laura’s hips and featured the same string design that tied into bows on both of her hips. Thanks to her pose, her curvy booty was on display.

As for her accessories, Laura wore a pair of big hoop earrings, a gold bangle spotted on her left arm, and seemingly a big diamond ring on her left ring finger. According to her Instagram bio, she is happily engaged to her boyfriend, Dan Ladell.

In the photo’s caption, Laura simply informed her fans that she is happily tanning under the sun. She also tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova.

The latest snapshot was uploaded to Laura’s social media page about five hours ago, and it already earned a lot of love from her fans. As of recent, the new addition on Instagram garnered over 11,400 likes and more than 250 comments. Users of the popular sharing site used the opportunity to rave about Laura’s beauty, showering her with compliments, while some followers simply dropped a combination of emoji.

“Always sun-kissed,” a fan wrote on the post, adding a smiley emoji.

“So gorgeous and sexy lady,” gushed another admirer.

“You are so hot, babe,” a third Instagram user commented, adding two flame emoji.

“I hope and want to. One day you come to my country. The girls in my country would die of jealousy if they saw you. You’re an amazing woman. GOD CREATED YOU SPECIAL. Pure beauty,” a fourth follower added.

Just a day ago, Laura teased her fans to another sultry snap, where she flaunted her enviable physique in a gray strapless bodysuit.