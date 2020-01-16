Leah Messer Seemingly Shades ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry In New Instagram Post

Although Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry have spent a lot of time together outside of filming for Teen Mom 2, it appears that Leah may have recently threw some shade at her BFF on Instagram. On Wednesday, Leah took to her Instagram stories to share a lengthy post about sharing articles to social media.

“I’m so grateful to be in a place financially that I don’t have to promote bs degrading articles to make a dollar. Is the money worth that much to you?” Leah wrote.

She continued, “I choose to use any platform I have to inspire and uplift others, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. Leave my daughter’s positive messages out of your pathetic beliefs. I still love you all. Just do better with the massive platform you’ve been blessed with!”

Of course, Leah didn’t mention any names in her post, but it is speculated that she shared the post after a story popped up in Kailyn Lowry’s own Instagram stories.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram stories recently shared an article about Leah’s three daughter’s being in “danger.” The post included a photo of Leah with her three young daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie. The three girls are matching in floral outfits while Leah stands behind them, her long blonde hair worn down and with curl. Over the picture, the words “Leah’s Daughters In Danger” are written along with a hashtag reading “OMG.”

While Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry have shared their lives on Teen Mom 2 for the past decade, both moms are also good friends outside of the show. They have spent time together on vacation, most recently this past summer when they traveled to Hawaii with their kids. They also went to the MTV Video Music Awards together last year.

However, fans have been wondering if things between the two friends are okay after bombshell messages were released last year that showed Kail had reached out to a woman that had been interested in joining the same organization as Leah. At the time, Kailyn spoke out on Twitter and explained that she and Leah had talked about things and worked things out. The mom-of-three stressed that her friendship with Leah Messer would not be impacted.

It is unclear what is going on with the two women or if Leah Messer was intentionally throwing shade at Kailyn Lowry. What is clear is Leah didn’t appreciate something being shared.