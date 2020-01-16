Republican Sen. Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter ‘Liberal Hack’ When He Asked About New Impeachment Evidence

Republican Senator Martha McSally had a biting response for a CNN reporter who asked her about new impeachment evidence, calling him a “liberal hack” in a tense exchange ahead of Donald Trump’s trial.

The exchange took place as the Senate trial of Donald Trump is set to begin in the coming days. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi transmitted two articles of impeachment passed in December to the Senate, where Trump will now face trial and the possibility of being convicted and removed from office. Pelosi held off on transmitting the articles for several weeks as Democrats publicly made the case for the Senate trial to include witnesses that had been blocked by the White House in the initial impeachment hearings, and the wait also allowed for new evidence to emerge potentially implicating Trump in a plot to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

That evidence included newly released text messages and notes from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who worked as a liaison with Ukraine. Parnas claimed this week that Trump was in the loop about all the actions to pressure Ukraine, a potential bombshell that would cut through denials from Trump that he pressured Ukraine for strictly political purposes.

But McSally was in no mood to discuss the new evidence on Thursday. When approached by CNN reporter Manu Raju and asked about the potential of including new evidence, McSally did not answer directly and instead shot back that Raju was a “liberal hack.” Video of the short exchange drew viral interest on Twitter.

While some Republican senators have already expressed their intent to hurry Trump’s trial and acquit him, McSally has had a more complicated relationship with Trump. She initially lost a Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018, and a memo circulated afterward claimed that Trump’s attacks on late Arizona Senator John McCain played a role in her loss. Trump had frequently attacked McCain, even after his death from brain cancer.

McSally was later appointed to McCain’s Senate seat after her loss to Sinema, but now faces a difficult re-election campaign. As The Hill noted, a recent poll showed that she is losing to Democratic candidate Mark Kelly, and the race is rated as a “toss-up.”

McSally had not said publicly whether she would support introducing witnesses or new evidence in Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed back strongly against the idea of new information being included.