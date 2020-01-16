Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Wows Fans With Leather & Lace In Sexy Snaps

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale treated her Instagram followers to a double dose of sexiness with her latest update, which included photos of her modeling two alluring outfits.

The beauty’s post consisted of two snaps that showed her posing with a white convertible with red leather interior. In each shot, the wore a different outfit — each showing off her incredible figure.

One photo showed Kelly sitting on the back of the car. She wore a colorful halter top with a plunging neckline. The top featured a silver ring on the bottom between her breasts, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. She paired the top with black leather pants for an edgy look. She cinched the pants around her waist with a black belt with a silver buckle.

Kelly’s bronze skin shimmered in the bright sunlight as she held her face to the sky with her eyes closed. She ran her hands though her hair, which fell straight down her back. The pose put her chiseled abs and shapely arms on display.

The other picture in Kelly’s post showed her sitting inside the car on the passenger side with the door open. She wore a black mini dress that had two red roses on the front. The sexy number had long sleeves made from lace as well as a small lace ruffle along the low-cut neckline. The little dress was as feminine as it was provocative.

Kelly sat one the side of her hip with one arm on the seat of the chair. The pose put her ample chest and toned thighs on display. She gave the camera a serious look as she place her free hand on her knee. Her hair was parted down the middle and was behind her back.

Kelly wore a face full of makeup for both shots, which included bronze eye shadow, eye liner, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She also wore a dark shade on her lips.

In the caption, she told her followers that she was involved with PrettyLittleThing’s Valentine collection.

Her fans thought the looked gorgeous in the photos and told her so.

“Your a pretty little thing. So it’s the right choice,” quipped one fan.

“you are so beautiful,” a second admirer. wrote.

Kelly gives her fans plenty of sexy content to drool over. Earlier in the month, she delighted them with snaps of her in a bikini while she took some time away from it all in Bali.