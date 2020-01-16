‘One Piece’ Chapter 968 Spoilers: Truth Behind One Piece’s Name Revealed, Oden Annihilates Orochi’s Men

One Piece Chapter 968 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the final moments of Lord Kozuki Oden’s journey with the Roger Pirates. It would also reveal some interesting information about the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece, and show Oden’s revenge against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 968 started with the conversation between Pirate King Gol D. Roger and Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh. During that time, Roger, Rayleigh, and their crew have succeeded to travel all around the world and found the greatest treasure, One Piece. Rayleigh asked Roger who he thinks would find One Piece next, and the Pirate King proudly answered that it would be his son.

Rayleigh reminded Roger that he has no son, but the latter said that it’s still not too late to make one. After the news spread about their voyage, Roger learned that the World Government named all the treasure they obtained as “One Piece.” Unlike the name itself, it turned that “One Piece” isn’t only referring to a single treasure.

One Piece Chapter 968 is set to show Roger parting ways with his crew. As everyone knows, after their final journey, Roger handed himself to the World Government, who ended up executing him in Logue Town which is located in East Blue. All of his crewmates, including Shanks, Buggy, Oden, and Rayleigh, were crying when Roger left.

With their journey already over, One Piece Chapter 968 will also feature Oden leaving the Roger Pirates to return to the Land of Wano. Oden’s homeland has drastically changed since he left. Upon his arrival, Oden immediately headed to the location of his wife, Lady Kozuki Toki, and their children, Kozuki Momonosuke and Kozuki Hiyori. Oden got furious after seeing Lady Toki wounded and thanked her for protecting their children.

Lady Toki told Oden everything that happened and begged him to think twice before seeking revenge. However, Oden looked determined to make Shogun Orochi and his men pay for what they did to Lady Toki. In One Piece Chapter 968, Oden is set to wreak havoc in the Flower Capital where Shogun Orochi is staying. Despite being alone, Oden easily cut down all of Shogun Orochi’s subordinates.

When Oden found where he’s hiding, Shogun Orochi begged for his life and told him that Emperor Kaido and his men would come if he hurts him. However, though he’s aware that his country would be in great danger, Oden still proceeded in attacking Shogun Orochi. One Piece Chapter 968 is set to end with Oden finally facing the strongest creature in the world, Emperor Kaido.