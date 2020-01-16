‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Stuns In Lacy Black Lingerie: ‘But Do Aliens Believe In Me’

Brennah Black is doing what she does best in her most recent social media share- showing off her amazing figure for the camera. As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, Black is never shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure for fans while clad in some of the most scandalous outfits imaginable. In the most recent image that was posted for her legion of fans, the bombshell smoldered.

In the caption of the shot, she tagged herself at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence where she struck a pose on a brown leather couch. The Playboy stunner left little to the imagination in lacy black lingerie that was covered in hearts. The top of the scandalous ensemble featured three different straps and glimpses of her taut tummy were visible as well. The beauty paired the look with some sexy black socks that went all the way up to her thigh.

For the occasion, she wore her long, highlighted locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. To add a little bit of bling to the outfit, Black wore pair of silver hoop earrings. In the caption of the photo, the bombshell posed a silly question for her fans, asking if aliens believe in her.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned her rave reviews from her followers, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some Instgrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more dropped a line to answer the question about aliens while a handful of others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“I’m not the same I am a Martian,” one follower joked on the photo.

“Wow What gorgeous and beautiful and hot and sexy,” a second social media user added along with a series of heart emoji.

“I believe in you. You believe in yourself. That’s all that matters! #nailedit,” one more chimed in on the post.

