‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Hailey Clauson Slays In A Minuscule Green Bikini: ‘Hello 2020’

Hailey Clauson is showing off her 2020 bikini body in a smoking hot new photo that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The sizzling snap was shared to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s Instagram page on Wednesday, and was an instant hit with her 557,000 followers on the platform. In the shot, the 24-year-old was seen standing tall against a blank wall and staring down the camera with a smoldering gaze. There appeared to be sunlight coming in from a window outside of the frame, which illuminated the babe as she struck her pose and said “hello” to the new year.

Hailey sent pulses racing in the eye-popping photo by wearing nothing more than a minuscule bikini from Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley’s Monday Swimwear line that left very little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece boasted a bright kiwi green color that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though the model’s NSFW showing of skin seemed to have already done the job.

The blond bombshell’s skimpy bikini included a ribbed top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The swimwear was hardly enough to contain the babe’s assets and flaunted an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its risque plunging neckline. Its triangle-shaped cups almost appeared too tiny, and exposed a teasing glimpse of underboob that upped the ante of Hailey’s display even further.

Hailey also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that put on quite a show themselves. The piece covered only what was necessary and featured a high-cut design that highlighted the stunner’s long, sculpted legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat low on the beauty’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

No accessories were added to Hailey’s skin-baring look, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down and perfectly parted in the middle, and sported a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing the social media sensation’s first bikini snap of the year some love. It has racked up more than 12,000 likes within its first 15 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Hailey’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“One word…wow!!!!” one person wrote.

Another called Hailey a “goddess.”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said a third.

“You could make a paper bag look cute!” quipped a fourth.

Hailey’s bikini body often makes an appearance on her Instagram page. Another upload shared during the holidays saw the babe rocking an impossibly tiny white two-piece while outside in the snow. Fans were dazzled by the barely-there look and awarded the post nearly 24,000 likes.